10 months ago
BRIEF-SK Hynix says chip market conditions to be favourable for Q4
October 25, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SK Hynix says chip market conditions to be favourable for Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sk Hynix Inc

* Says 2016 capital expenditures likely to be around 6 trillion won

* Says positive DRAM market conditions to continue in Q4 on strong demand, limited supply growth

* Says DRAM market conditions to be strong in 2017 due to limited supply growth, healthy demand

* Says NAND market dynamics to remain favourable in Q4

* Says expects its Q4 DRAM shipments to rise by 10 percent rate versus Q3

* Says expects its Q4 NAND shipments to be similar to that of q3

* Says NAND chip supply shortage to persist Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

