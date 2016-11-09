FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c. Bank says will work with govt to stabilize markets if needed
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 9, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

S.Korea c. Bank says will work with govt to stabilize markets if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said it is prepared to work with government to stabilize markets if needed as financial market volatily could worsen in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.

In a statement issued after a meeting chaired by Bank of Korea Govenror Lee Ju-yeol on Wednesday, the bank noted that price moves across stocks, interest rates, and currencies on Wednesday were due to surprising, ongoing results from the U.S. presidential election.

The bank said it will strengthen monitoring of financial markets and the trade environment as any policy changes in the U.S. could affect the global and the Korean economies.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
