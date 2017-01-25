FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Hyundai Motor says closely monitoring Trump policy
January 25, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor says closely monitoring Trump policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co

* Says watching closely policy of U.S. President Donald Trump

* Says to use 30 percent to 50 percent of free cash flow for shareholder returns

* Says to boost supply of Santa Fe, Tucson SUVs to U.S. market this year

* Says aims to outperform China auto market this year

* Says emerging market recovery to be limited this year

* Says to pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

