Dec 6 (Reuters) - Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee:

* Says was not aware of foundation donations, support for Choi Soon-sil's daughter

* Says he had two one-on-one meetings with President Park Geun-hye

* Says he is not notified of every culture, sports-related support provided by Samsung

* Says will look after even small donations in future to avoid any suspicions (Reporting By Se Young Lee)