BRIEF-Samsung Elec shares open lower; Samsung Group leader named suspect in S.Korea probe
January 12, 2017 / 12:08 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Samsung Elec shares open lower; Samsung Group leader named suspect in S.Korea probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Shares open down 0.7 percent; Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee named a suspect in South Korea probe

* Samsung C&T shares open up 0.4 percent, muted reaction among other Samsung stock as well

* Samsung’s Lee scheduled to appear at South Korea special prosecutor’s office by 0030 GMT on Thursday to be questioned on bribery suspicions as part of influence-peddling probe involving President Park Geun-hye Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

