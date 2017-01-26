FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SK Hynix says its Q1 DRAM, NAND shipments to fall slightly vs Q4
#Semiconductors
January 26, 2017 / 12:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SK Hynix says its Q1 DRAM, NAND shipments to fall slightly vs Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc

* Says Chinese smartphone makers to drive mobile DRAM growth

* Says 2017 DRAM supply growth may be slightly less than expected demand growth of around 20 percent

* Says NAND chip supply shortage likely to ease during H2 2017

* Says 2017 NAND industry supply growth to be slower than expected growth in demand

* Says its 2017 capital expenditures likely to be around 7 trillion won ($6.05 billion)

* Says expects its Q1 DRAM, NAND shipments to fall by low single-digit percentage rate versus Q4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,157.5000 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

