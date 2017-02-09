BRIEF-American Tower announces completion of redemption of outstanding 7.25% senior notes
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 LG Electronics Inc :
* Says to launch world's first two smartwatches powered by Google's Android Wear 2.0 platform
* Says its new smartwatches to go on sale in the United States on February 10
* Says its new smartwatches are compatible with Google Assistant, Google's AI service Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Acasti Pharma announces pricing for its public offering of units
* Hospitality Properties Trust announces notification for repurchase of 3.80% convertible senior notes at option of holders