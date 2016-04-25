FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Singapore, China Construction Bank sign deals on infrastructure financing
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 25, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singapore, China Construction Bank sign deals on infrastructure financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank IE Singapore

* Say sign MOU whereby CCB will provide S$30 billion ($22.20 billion) of financing services to support Singapore, Chinese companies in infrastructure projects

* Say agreement relates to “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure projects

* Says Singapore Exchange sign MOU to work closely to bring more Chinese companies to list in Singapore, issue bonds, undertake M&A

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
