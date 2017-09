May 9 (Reuters) - Pegatron Corp

* Says to acquire securities on behalf of Asustek Investment Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Pegatron

* Says it plans to acquire ordinary shares of Fuyang Flex Technology Corporation worth T$450 million ($13.87 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4420 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)