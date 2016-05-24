FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Singapore central bank says to impose $13.3 mln penalty on BSI Bank
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singapore central bank says to impose $13.3 mln penalty on BSI Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) -

* MAS asked BSI Bank to impose penalties of $13.3 million

* MAS says conducting supervisory reviews of several other financial institutions and bank accounts through which suspicious transactions have taken place

* MAS says found considerable evidence of gross dereliction of duty and failure to discharge oversight responsibilities on the part of BSI Bank’s senior management.

* MAS says refers former BSI CEO and former deputy CEO to public prosecutor to evaluate whether they have committed criminal offences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Singapore bureau)

