July 6 (Reuters) - IGG Inc

* Temasek's unit Vertex Sells 1.3 million shares of online game developer IGG at an average price per share of HK$3.454 - HKEx filing

* Temasek's unit Vertex owns 5.96 percent in IGG after share disposal - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/29mp1BB

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)