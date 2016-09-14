BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Nova Measuring, Lam Research, Applied Materials and others
Sept 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3 billion ($94.60 million)
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7120 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
