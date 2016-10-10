BRIEF-Sanan Optoelectronics has preliminary contact with Germany's Osram

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says has preliminary contact with German lighting group Osram
* Says only had one face-to-face meeting with Osram regarding potential acquisition or cooperation deal
* Says to date, both sides have not signed any binding agreement
* Says to date, both sides have not negotiated transaction details such as price
* Says its shares to resume trade on Oct 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e3gDY6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)