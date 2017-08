Nov 9 (Reuters) - Compal Electronics Inc

* Says Oct sales at T$76.9 billion ($2.44 billion)

* Says its Q3 net profit attributed to the parent company at T$2.18 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eTpcnW; bit.ly/2eKJiDC

