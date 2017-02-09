Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
Feb 9 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :
* Singtel CEO says plans to divest stake in Netlink Trust via IPO
* Singtel CEO says will continue to see if there are opportunities to raise stakes in associates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.