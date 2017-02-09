BRIEF-American Tower announces completion of redemption of outstanding 7.25% senior notes
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes
Feb 9 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* says reprimands and fines GMO-Z.com Forex HK Limited HK$1.6 million ($206,246.70)
Source text in English: bit.ly/2kRohus ($1 = 7.7577 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - received an enforcement notice from staff of Ontario Securities Commission after close of business on February 9, 2017
* Belardi James Richard reports 6.19 percent passive stake in Athene Holding Ltd as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing