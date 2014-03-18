FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain Q1 GDP growth seen 'at least the same' as Q4 - Econ Min
March 18, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Spain Q1 GDP growth seen 'at least the same' as Q4 - Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 18 (Reuters) - The Spanish government expects first quarter growth to be ‘at least the same’ as fourth quarter growth of 0.2 percent, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

“We still don’t have all the indicators for the first quarter .. but the government expects the economy to continue to strengthen and growth to be at least the same as in the previous quarter,” he said at an event in Madrid.

Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, its second quarterly expansion in a row.

