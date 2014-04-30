FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Indra Q1 net profit 31 mln euros, beats forecast
#IT Services & Consulting
April 30, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Indra Q1 net profit 31 mln euros, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Net profit at Spanish technology firm Indra rose 18 percent to 31 million euros ($43 million) in the first quarter, beating a Reuters forecast for 28.5 million euros, as falling sales in Spain were offset by strength in Latin America.

Indra, whose IT business services include energy, finance and defence, also said revenues were flat year-on-year at 728 million euros, in line with analysts’ forecasts. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
