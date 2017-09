BRIEF-Apple Q1 earnings per share $3.06

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc

* Apple reports first-quarter results

* Apple Q1 earnings per share $3.06; Q1 rev $74.6 bln vs $57.6 bln

* Apple says in Q1, sold 74.5 mln iphones, up 46 pct

* Apple Q1 gross margin 39.9 pct vs 37.9 pct; international sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter’s revenue

* Apple sees Q2 rev between $52 bln and $55 bln; sees Q2 gross margin between 38.5 pct and 39.5 pct

* Apple says in Q1, sold 21.4 mln ipads, down 18 pct; in Q1, sold 5.5 mln macs, up 14 pct

* Apple Q1 shr view $2.60, rev view $67.69 bln-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apple Q2 shr view $2.01, rev view $53.79 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apple sees Q2 oper expenses between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)