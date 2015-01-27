FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apple CFO says sold more iphones in U.S. than China in Q1
January 27, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Apple CFO says sold more iphones in U.S. than China in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Apple

* Apple CFO says sold more iphones in the U.S. than China in fiscal Q1

* Apple CFO says “feels good about position” in China despite slowing economic growth

* Apple CFO says Apple, IBM to roll out another 12 mobile business apps by end of quarter

* Apple CFO says foreign exchange is becoming a “clear headwind,” is included in guidance

* Apple CFO says iphone sales doubled in China, Singapore, Brazil in fiscal Q1

* Apple CFO says revenue for Mac up 14 pct year-over-year in a market “expected to decline” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

