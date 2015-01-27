BRIEF-Apple CFO says sold more iphones in U.S. than China in Q1

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Apple
* Apple CFO says sold more iphones in the U.S. than China in fiscal Q1
* Apple CFO says “feels good about position” in China despite slowing economic growth
* Apple CFO says Apple, IBM to roll out another 12 mobile business apps by end of quarter
* Apple CFO says foreign exchange is becoming a “clear headwind,” is included in guidance
* Apple CFO says iphone sales doubled in China, Singapore, Brazil in fiscal Q1
* Apple CFO says revenue for Mac up 14 pct year-over-year in a market “expected to decline” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)