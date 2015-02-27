FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lenovo says worked with partners to create tools to eliminate Superfish software
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lenovo says worked with partners to create tools to eliminate Superfish software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Lenovo Says Will Offer Lenovo Pc Users Affected By Superfish Program Issue A Free 6 Month subscription to McAfee livesafe service

* Lenovo says “we will significantly reduce preloaded applications”

* Lenovo says its standard image will only include OS and related software, software required to make hardware work well security software, Lenovo applications

* Lenovo says "we have worked with partners to create tools and update antivirus programs to eliminate superfish software" Source text (lnv.gy/1wuG6Rj) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.