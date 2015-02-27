BRIEF-Lenovo says worked with partners to create tools to eliminate Superfish software

Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Lenovo Says Will Offer Lenovo Pc Users Affected By Superfish Program Issue A Free 6 Month subscription to McAfee livesafe service

* Lenovo says “we will significantly reduce preloaded applications”

* Lenovo says its standard image will only include OS and related software, software required to make hardware work well security software, Lenovo applications

* Lenovo says "we have worked with partners to create tools and update antivirus programs to eliminate superfish software"