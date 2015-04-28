FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford Motor Q1 earnings $0.23 per share
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor Q1 earnings $0.23 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Q1 net income $924 million or $0.23 a share versus $989 million or $0.24 a share

* Q1 revenue $33.9 billion versus $35.9 billion a year earlier

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $33.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms forecast of 2015 operating profit of $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion

* Ups outlook for 2015 n. American operating margin to a range of 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent from prior view of 8 to 9 percent

* Cuts 2015 forecast for s. America to an improvement from 2014 loss instead of a substantial improvement it said previously

* Says improved global market share by 0.2 points to 7 percent, europe and s. America higher

* Says q1 n. American operating profit $1.34 billion, operating margin 6.7 percent

* Says q1 middle east and africa profit was $79 million; q1 asia pacific profit was $103 million

* Says ended q1 with $19.5 billion in gross cash, and $30.2 billion in total liquidity

* Says q1 s. American operating loss of $189 million; q1 europe loss was $185 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
