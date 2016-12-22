Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 22 Otp Bank Nyrt
* OTP Chairman and Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi says bank could announce new acquisition in January - interview in weekly Figyelo
* Bank may enter new country in 2017 - Csanyi
* Household lending on the rise, consumption and investments growth also expected to accelerate
* Maintaining or slightly boosting strong 2016 growth would be "great result" for OTP, there is a chance for this - CEO
* OTP planning to raise wages, primarily for lower-income employees Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
