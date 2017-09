July 24 (Reuters) - Spanish anti-trust and competition regulator CNMC says:

* Fines Telefonica 10 million euros ($11 million) and Distribuidora de Televisin Digital SA (DTS) 5.5 million euros for violating anti-trust rules on football broadcasting rights in the 2012/2013 and 2014/2015 seasons. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editinig by Andres Gonzalez)