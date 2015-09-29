BRIEF-Hornbach Holding H1 sales up 4 pct to EUR 2.055 bln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hornbach Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated sales at the group grew by 4.0 percent to 2.055 billion euros ($2.31 billion)

* H1 EBIT 2.9 million euros, short of the previous year’s figure of 154.0 million euros

* H1 consolidated net income increased 7.2 pct to 105.1 million euros

* For FY 2015/2016 still aims for the group to achieve sales growth in a medium single-digit percentage range and EBIT at around the level reported

* At 122.4 million euros, first-half EBIT at the Hornbach Baumarkt AG subgroup regained the previous year’s level (122.8 million euros)

* Net sales at Hornbach Baumarkt AG rose by 4.2 percent to 1,933.4 million euros in the first half

