RPT-BRIEF-Neopost Q2 revenue rises to 300.1 mln euros
September 4, 2015 / 11:19 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Neopost Q2 revenue rises to 300.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* Q2 revenue 300.1 million euros ($333.1 million) vs 273.3 million euros year ago

* Narrows range of 2015 guidance for organic revenue growth to between -1.0 pct and +1.0 pct

* Confirms 2015 target of current operating margin (excluding charges linked to acquisitions) of between 19.5 pct and 20.5 pct of revenue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9009 euros Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

