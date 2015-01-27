FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amgen Q4 adj shr $2.16
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Amgen Q4 adj shr $2.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.16; q4 gaap earnings per share $1.68; q4 revenue $5.33 billion versus. $5.01 billion

* Expects 2015 total revenue of $20.8 billion to $21.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $9.05 to $9.40

* Sees 2015 capital expenditures of approximately $800 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $5.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2015 earnings per share view $9.28, revenue view $20.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)

