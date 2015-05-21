FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gap Q1 earnings per share $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56; q1 net sales $3.66 billion versus. $3.77 billion last year

* Q1 comparable sales were down 4 percent versus. Negative 1 percent last year

* Reaffirms full-year EPS guidance range of $2.75 to $2.80

* Says continues to expect operating margin to be down about 1 percentage point in FY 2015 compared with FY 2014

* At the end of q2, co expects year-over-year inventory dollars per store to be up slightly compared with last year

* For fiscal year 2015, co continues to expect capital pending to be about $800 million

* In FY 2015, co continues to expect to open about 115 co-operated stores, net of closures, repositions, focused on greater china, athleta, global outlet stores

* Net sales during q1 were negatively impacted by delayed merchandise receipts at west coast ports

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $3.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

