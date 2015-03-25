FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien FY EBITDA down 45.1 pct to EUR 13.6 mln
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien FY EBITDA down 45.1 pct to EUR 13.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* FY revenue up 34.2 pct to 291.8 million euros ($319.02 million)

* FY EBITDA down 45.1 pct to 13.6 million euros

* FY operating profit up 31.7 pct to 50.2 million euros

* FY EBT up 6.1 pct to 42.0 million euros

* FY net profit down 5.8 percent to 35.0 million euros

* Sees for FY 2015 about 10 pct increase in operating profit

* Profit distribution again in form of bonus shares for shareholders in 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.