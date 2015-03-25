BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien FY EBITDA down 45.1 pct to EUR 13.6 mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* FY revenue up 34.2 pct to 291.8 million euros ($319.02 million)

* FY EBITDA down 45.1 pct to 13.6 million euros

* FY operating profit up 31.7 pct to 50.2 million euros

* FY EBT up 6.1 pct to 42.0 million euros

* FY net profit down 5.8 percent to 35.0 million euros

* Sees for FY 2015 about 10 pct increase in operating profit

* Profit distribution again in form of bonus shares for shareholders in 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)