FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gap Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.75
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gap Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gap Inc :

* Gap Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.75

* Gap Inc Q4 sales $4.71 billion, up 3 percent

* Gap Inc sees 2015 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.80

* Gap Inc sees estimated negative impact of about 6 percent points, or $0.16/share, due to foreign currency fluctuations in 2015

* Gap Inc sees 2015 capital spending to be approximately $800 million

* Gap Inc approves $1 billion share repurchase authorization

* Gap Inc intends to increase annual dividend to $0.92 per share in 2015 from current annual dividend of $0.88 per share

* Gap Inc sees negative impact of about 4 percent points, or $0.13/share due to delayed merchandise receipts at west coast ports in 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $4.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $3.01, revenue view $16.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/SSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.