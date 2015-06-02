FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA US LLC says May U.S. Sales of 202,227 vehicles
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA US LLC says May U.S. Sales of 202,227 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC-

* FCA US LLC says May U.S. Sales of 202,227 vehicles, a 4 percent increase compared with sales in may 2014

* FCA US LLC says finished the month of May with a 69-day supply of inventory, or 540,509 vehicles

* FCA US LLC says U.S. Industry sales figures for may are internally projected at an estimated 17.9 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate

* FCA US LLC says internally projected U.S. industry sales figures for May includes medium and heavy trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FCAU.N FCHA.MI]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.