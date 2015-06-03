FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Montea to strenthen equity capital by 7.5 mln euros
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Montea to strenthen equity capital by 7.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3(Reuters) - Montea CVA :

* Plans to strengthen its equity capital by approximately 7,484,000 euros ($8.4 million) through the (indirect) contribution in kind of Apeldoorn site in the Netherlands

* Contribution is linked with the issue of 214,110 new Montea shares in the context of its authorised capital

* Intends to increase its capital in the context of its authorised capital by way of the contribution in kind of WGA Versteijnen Investments Transport BV’s claim over Montea‘S Heerenberg NV

* Claim is to to pay the principal on the transfer of ownership of the property, totalling 7,483,893.89 euros, in return for the issue of new montea shares at an issue price equivalent to 34.9535 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1GjNZ0m

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8955 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
