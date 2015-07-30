FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eutelsat FY net income group share rises to 355.2 mln euros
July 30, 2015

BRIEF-Eutelsat FY net income group share rises to 355.2 mln euros

July 30(Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 1.48 billion euros ($1.62 billion) vs 1.35 billion euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA 1.13 billion euros vs 1.03 billion euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA margin 76.7 pct vs 76.7 pct year ago

* FY group share of net income 355.2 million euros vs 303.2 million euros a year ago

* Order book at the end of FY 2014/2015 stood at 6.2 billion euros compared to 6.4 billion euros a year ago

* Sees a revenue growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for the current FY, and a growth between 4 pct and 6 pct for FY 2016/2017

* Proposes a dividend of 1.09 euros per share

* EBITDA margin target is maintained at over 76.5 pct for every FY until June 30, 2017

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
