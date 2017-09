Sept 2 (Reuters) - Atenor Group SA :

* H1 operating revenue 49.4 million euros ($55.7 million) vs 65.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBIT 12.4 million euros vs 13.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit group share 5.2 million euros vs of 3.0 mln euros a year ago

* Cash position at the end of the period 38.5 million euros vs 67.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects to achieve 2015 results at least equal to those of 2014 Further company coverage: