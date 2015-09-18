BRIEF-Retail Estates Q1 net rental income up 8.04 pct at 13.6 mln euros

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* Reports Q1 net current result of 7.5 million euros ($8.6 million) vs 6.6 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net rental income 13.6 million euros, up 8.04 pct

* Occupancy rate at June 30 stood at 98.52 pct compared to 98.78 pct at March 31, 2015

* Fair value of the real estate portfolio at June 30 amounts to 972.8 million euros vs 837.1 million euros on March 31, 2015

* IFRS NAV per share at June 30 52.52 euros vs 50.43 euros at March 31, 2015

* Expected dividend is maintained at 3.20 euros gross per share

