BRIEF-Qiagen N.V. expects 2015 adj net sales to rise about 4% at constant exchange rates
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Qiagen N.V. expects 2015 adj net sales to rise about 4% at constant exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) -

* Qiagen N.V. Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.25; q4 earnings per share $0.11

* 1.18 at constant exchange rates

* 0.23 at constant exchange rates

* Expects currency movements to have an adverse impact of about 7 percent points on reported sales growth and about $0.01 per share on adjusted eps in q1

* Qiagen N.V. Says the decline in Qiagen’s U.S. Sales of HPV products was greater than previously expected

* For 2015, Co expects U.S. HPV sales to continue to decline and create about 3-4 percent points of headwind on total adjusted net sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
