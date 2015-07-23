FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raytheon Co reports Q2 earnings per share from cont ops of $1.65
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Raytheon Co reports Q2 earnings per share from cont ops of $1.65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co -

* Q2 earnings per share $1.65 from continuing operations; Q2 net sales $5.85 billion versus $5.70 billion last year

* Q2 bookings $7.58 billion versus $6.77 billion last year

* Backlog at end of Q2 $34.5 billion, increase of about $1.5 billion from last year

* Q2 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations included favorable FAS/CAS adjustment of $0.10 versus favorable FAS/CAS adjustment of $0.18 last year

* Q2 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations included a $0.29 favorable impact from a tax settlement

* Sees FY 2015 net sales $22.7 billion to $23.2 billion versus prior guidance of $22.3 billion to $22.8 billion; Sees FY 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations $6.47 to $6.62 versus prior guidance of $6.67 to $6.82

* Updated 2015 outlook to reflect improved operating performance to date and impact of Raytheonwebsense deal

* Now expects share repurchases in 2015 to be $1.0 billion, increase of $250 million from original expectation

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $5.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $6.39, revenue view $22.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

