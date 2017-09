May 1 (Reuters) - BMW Group Of North America -

* Sales of BMW brand vehicles up 6.9 percent in April for total of 26,952 versus 25,202 vehicles last year

* In total, BMW group in the U.S. (BMW and mini combined) reported April sales of 32,428 vehicles, up 9.6 percent