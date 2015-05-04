FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-XPO Logistics to acquire Bridge Terminal Transport Inc for $100 mln
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-XPO Logistics to acquire Bridge Terminal Transport Inc for $100 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc :

* Q1 revenue $703.0 million versus $282.4 million last year

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Entered deal to acquire Bridge Terminal Transport Inc for $100 million

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings before benefits of cross-selling and other synergies

* Intends to rebrand bridge terminal transport as XPO Logistics and integrate the operations with its intermodal business

* Raised 2015 targets to annual revenue run rate of at least $9.5 billion and annual ebitda run rate of at least $625 million by December 31

* In just last two weeks of april volumes have taken another step up, expect activity to continue to build into summer

* Says “very likely” that co will do at least one or two more deals by end of year, in either north america or europe

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $807.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 revenue view $4.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deal will significantly expand XPO’s drayage capacity on east coast to service intermodal volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
