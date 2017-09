BRIEF-Electronic Arts Inc reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39

May 5 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $1.19; Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.39; Q4 total GAAP revenue $1.19 billion versus $1.12 billion; Q4 non-GAAP total revenue $896 million versus $914 million

* Board authorized new program to repurchase up to $1 billion of EA’s common stock

* Sees Q1 GAAP revenue about $1.14 billion; sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue about $640 million; sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share about $1.14; sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.00

* Sees FY GAAP revenue about $4.25 billion; sees FY non-GAAP revenue about $4.40 billion; sees FY GAAP earnings per share about $1.90; sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share about $2.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $850.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $774.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $4.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: