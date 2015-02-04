FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popular to issue 750 mln euros in contigent convertible bonds
February 4, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

Banco Popular to issue 750 mln euros in contigent convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Wednesday it would issue contigent convertible bonds worth 750 million euros ($856.20 million), aimed at boosting its additional Tier 1 capital ratio.

The bonds, convertible into shares, would be offered to institutional investors.

The European Central Bank has been advising banks to set aside more funds to bolster their capital levels, and take more stringent capital requirements into account when deciding on dividend policy. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary)

