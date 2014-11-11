FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondelez international will acquire an 80 percent stake in Kinh Do Corp
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Mondelez international will acquire an 80 percent stake in Kinh Do Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mondelez International will acquire an 80 percent stake in Kinh Do Corporation Mondelez International - Kinh Do’s board will propose Kinh Do Corporation’s transaction to shareholders at extraordinary general meeting in december 2014 Mondelez International - prior to investment, Kinh Do Corp will complete previous announced restructuring to consolidate snacks division, except for kido ice cream and dairy division and retail bakeries into one business entity, bkd Mondelez International - will make an initial investment of about $370 million at current exchange rates in exchange for 80 percent of the shares of restructured snacks business Mondelz International - has an option to acquire, and kdc has an option to sell, the remaining shares of bkd

