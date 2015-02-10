FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kinross Gold reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kinross Gold reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp -

* Q4 revenue $791.3 million versus $877.1 million last year; Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01; Q4 loss per share $1.26

* Q4 production of 672,051 gold equivalent ounces versus 646,234 ounces last year; Q4 all-in sustaining cost $1,006 per au eq. oz. sold versus $1,175 last year

* Q4 reported net loss includes an after-tax, non-cash impairment charge of $932.2 million and an inventory write down of $167.6 million

* Expects to produce about 2.4 - 2.6 million au eq. oz. In 2015 at production cost of sales per au eq. oz. Of $720 - $780 and all-in sustaining cost per au eq. oz. Of $1,000 - $1,100

* Decided not to proceed with the Tasiast mill expansion at present time, primarily as a result of current gold price environment; will continue to focus on reducing operating costs at Tasiast

* Total capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $725 million in 2015

* “Preserving balance sheet strength remains our priority, particularly given the current gold price environment”

* Production in the first quarter of 2015 is expected to be lower year-over-year, before leveling out in Q2

* Total estimated measured and indicated mineral resources at year-end 2014 increased by about 3.5 million au oz. to 23.1 million au oz. compared with year-end 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.