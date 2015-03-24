FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford Motor says the first vehicle being manufactured at Hangzhou plant is the new Ford Edge
March 24, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor says the first vehicle being manufactured at Hangzhou plant is the new Ford Edge

Reuters Staff

March 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Says increases capacity in china by 250,000 vehicles with newassembly plant in Hangzhou

* Says ford and its joint venture Changan Ford opened a new assembly plant in Hangzhou, China

* Says Changan Ford Hagzhou plant represents a $760 million investment ford vehicles in China

* Says with the launch of the Hangzhou plant, total annual capacity of Ford’s China joint venture, Changan Ford, will be 1.4 million vehicles

* Says the first vehicle being manufactured at Hangzhou plant is the new Ford Edge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
