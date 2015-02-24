FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada`s Poloz press conference
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada`s Poloz press conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says net effect of shocks seen is still unknown

* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says wouldn’t expect volatility resulting from central bank dropping forward guidance

* Bank of Canada Poloz says desire for precision comes from having offered up forward guidance, that`s the trap of forward guidance

* Bank of Canada Poloz says we`re not without our tools because rate announcement doesn’t also have monetary policy report

* Bank of Canada Poloz says world economy and export sector have underperformed expectations in the last two years

* Bank of Canada Poloz says central bank has been fully transparent about data points used

* Bank of Canada Poloz says Canadian dollar reacts to fundamentals

* Bank of Canada Poloz says in last few weeks data flow has been `some up and some down`

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz says employment growth has been disappointingly slow

* Bank of Canada Poloz says remains optimistic that underlying fundamentals are stronger and improving

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz says labor market has capacity in it, has potential for a couple years of growth without hitting constraints

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says bank isn`t taking off the table the possibility that 2 percent isn`t the right level for inflation target, needs to be looked at again as always

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says oil price shock is effectively a 3 percent pay cut for Canada

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says interest rate cut a cushion should the net negatives be as bad as central bank`s models show

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz press conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr and Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.