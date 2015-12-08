FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poloz: U.S. recovery continues to fulfil the bank's expectations
December 8, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poloz: U.S. recovery continues to fulfil the bank's expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says we’ve got all the ingredients of a recovery in place

* Poloz says we need to be a little bit patient, no reason to be contemplating unconventional measures

* Poloz says quite encouraged by what he’s seeing

* Poloz says the U.S. recovery continues to fulfil the bank’s expectations

* Poloz says if we do see higher U.S. interest rates, it’s because of confidence in the upturn

* Poloz says conversations with corporate leaders shows a great deal of caution

* Poloz says notes housing starts data was very strong, says data is a mix

* Poloz says lower oil prices likely to help growth globally, which should ultimately be good for Canada

* Poloz says the shock we’re going through does have two sides to it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Randall Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
