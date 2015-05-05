BRIEF-MDxHealth Q1 net loss narrows to $2.9 mln

May 5(Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* Q1 revenue of $4.0 million vs $1.9 million a year ago

* Q1 net loss of $2.5 million vs loss of $4.0 million a year ago

* Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31 of $14.3 million vs $19.7 million a year ago

* For FY 2015, expects continuing growth as compared to FY 2014 in confirmmdx test volume and revenue

* With increasing volume, gross margin on ConfirmMDx revenue for 2015 is anticipated to improve

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: