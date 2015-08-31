FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SIPH H1 current operating income swings to profit of 83.9 million euros
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 31, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SIPH H1 current operating income swings to profit of 83.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 31(Reuters) - SIPH SA <SIPH SA>:

* H1 total revenue of 106.8 million euros ($120.1 million) vs 127.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 current operating income of 83.9 million euros vs loss of 42.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share of 41.1 million euros vs loss of 23.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 total production of 72.2 thousand of tons (up 19 pct), in line with FY objective of 190 thousand of tons

Source text: bit.ly/1hqJx4D

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8894 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.