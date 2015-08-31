BRIEF-SIPH H1 current operating income swings to profit of 83.9 million euros

August 31(Reuters) - SIPH SA <SIPH SA>:

* H1 total revenue of 106.8 million euros ($120.1 million) vs 127.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 current operating income of 83.9 million euros vs loss of 42.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share of 41.1 million euros vs loss of 23.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 total production of 72.2 thousand of tons (up 19 pct), in line with FY objective of 190 thousand of tons

Source text: bit.ly/1hqJx4D

