Oct 21 (Reuters) - Affine RE SA :

* Q3 rental revenue of 10.3 million euros vs 10.7 million euros ($12.1 million) a year ago

* 9 months rental revenue of 31.0 million euros vs 33.2 million euros a year ago

* Confirms its intention to propose dividend of 1.0 euro per share in 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1GTnPgg

