BRIEF-OHL sets aside further 9.28 pct of Mexican unit to back loan
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 6:33 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OHL sets aside further 9.28 pct of Mexican unit to back loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

* Says has set aside an additional 9.28 percent of its Mexican unit as a guarantee for a 5.21 billion peso (312 million euro) loan

* The total amount deposited to back the loan is now 33.53 percent of the unit, it added, following a steep decline in its Mexican subsidiary’s shares to levels of October 2012 due to a fraud scandal in which the company denies wrongdoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez Cobos)

